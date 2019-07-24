Event Name: Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim and Auction

Number of Years: 94

Dates of Event:

July 24, 2019 – Pony Swim normally held at the earliest morning slack tide which is usually between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. An approximate window of time will be announced a few days prior.

July 25, 2019: Auction of foals begins at 8 a.m. and usually ends by noon.

July 26, 2019: Return Swim to be held at the earliest morning slack tide. An approximate time will be announced that week.

Admission Fee: None

Location: Swim can be viewed from Veteran’s Memorial Park (7427 Memorial Park Drive) located off East Side Road. Auction is held at the Carnival Grounds located at 3648 Main Street.

Description of Event:

Wednesday, July 24: The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company’s annual Pony Penning always takes place on the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday in the month of July. The world famous Chincoteague Ponies swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island (less than 1000 yards) on Wednesday at the first “slack tide”. The first foal ashore is named King or Queen Neptune and is given away in a raffle later that day at the Carnival Grounds. The Carnival opens immediately after the swim. Proceeds from this event fund the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. Monies are used for maintenance and purchase of equipment and care of the pony herd. A free shuttle runs the day of the swim to transport the 40,000 attendees to the swim site since parking is very limited to handicap only at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Thursday, July 25: From 8:00 a.m. until noon an auction is held at the Carnival Grounds (3648 Main Street). People arrive early to get a front row seat. The number of foals sold each year is determined by the Fire Company. The ponies are checked and cleared by veterinarians before being released to their new owners. Cash, Master Card, and Visa are accepted as payment.

Friday, July 26: South Herd adult ponies swim back to Assateague Island to live another year in the wild.

For More Information Contact: Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce & Certified Visitor Center

Address: 6733 Maddox Blvd., Chincoteague Island, VA 23336

Website address: www.chincoteaguechamber.com

E-mail address: info@chincoteaguechamber.com

Phone: 757-336-6161

Fax: 757-336-1242