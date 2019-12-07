Event Name: Annual Chincoteague Old Fashioned Christmas Parade

Number of Years: 40

Date of Event: December 7, 2019

Hours: 7:00 p.m.

Admission Fee: None

Location: Main Street, Chincoteague Island, VA

Entry Fee: None

Description of Event: Visit beautiful Chincoteague Island and celebrate an annual Christmas tradition - the Chincoteague Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade!

The evening begins at 6:30pm with the Invocation in front of the Chincoteague Island Library followed by the parade 7pm. Fill the sidewalks on Main Street from Maddox Boulevard to the old Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company Fire House to see enchanting floats, bands, marching units, decorated boats, fire companies from across the Eastern Shore, equestrian teams, classic cars, and more. Keep an eye out for Santa too!

Afterwards the festivities continue! Visit with Santa while enjoying refreshments served by the Kiwanis Club of Chincoteague. Cheer for parade participants when trophies are awarded by the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce.

For More Information Contact: Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce & Certified Visitor Center

Address: 6733 Maddox Blvd., Chincoteague Island, VA

Website address: www.chincoteaguechamber.com

E-mail address: joanne@chincoteaguechamber.com

Phone: 757-336-6161

Fax: 757-336-1242