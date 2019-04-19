Event Name: Annual Chincoteague Easter Decoy & Art Festival

Date of Event: April 19 & 20, 2019

Hours: April 19 – Noon-6:00 p.m. and April 20 – 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Number of Years: 40

Admission Fee: $4.00 each day – children under 12 are free

Location: Chincoteague Combined School – 4586 Main Street – Chincoteague Island, VA

Entry Fee: $60.00 (6’ x 5’), $90 (L Space), $125 (10’ x 10’)

Eligibility: Juried

Description of Event: Local and national carvers and artists exhibit their work. Awards are given in various carving categories, art and photography. Special awards are given for best carver and best artist. There is also a Children’s Choice Award given for a favorite artist. The Curtis Merritt Award of Excellence is awarded to the exhibitor who displays excellence as an individual as well as an artist and/or carver. This award is voted on by the exhibitors. There will be hand carved and/or painted wooden Easter Eggs designed by various exhibitors which will be offered in a silent auction. An auction of Pre-loved Treasures has been a festival highlight in recent years. All proceeds of the Pre-Loved Treasures Silent Auction will benefit the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

For More Information: Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce & Certified Visitor Center

Address: 6733 Maddox Blvd., Chincoteague Island, VA 23336

Website address: www.chincoteaguechamber.com and www.chincoteaguedecoyshow.com

E-mail address: joanne@chincoteaguechamber.com

Phone: 757-336-6161

Fax: 757-336-1242