Annual Cherry Blossom Festival

Join the Sister Cities of Virginia Beach and Miyazaki, Japan in celebrating spring, peace, and goodwill during the blossom season. Enjoy traditional Japanese music, dance, arts and martial arts demonstrations. Concessions and various cultural vendors will be available.

Partners: Sister City Association of Virginia Beach, Dai Nippon Butoku Kai Martial Arts, The Girl Scout Council of Colonial Coast, Old Dominion University, Virginia Beach Okinawa Sanshin Kai, Soka Taiko Group, Virginia Beach Koto Society, Virginia Beach Public Libraries, Ryukyu Sokyoku Hozon Kai, various Virginia Beach Public Schools

Free and open to the public; learn more at VBgov.com/specialevents

* Rain date: April 2, 2017