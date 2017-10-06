Indie-folk musician Annie Stokes followed by Charm City Junction join forces for a combined evening of music, drinks, and food. Virginia native Annie Stokes brings her band and signature lilting voice, poetic lyrics, and fingerpicking guitar style to town in a concert that fuses city sounds and country soul with a rootsy and authentic feel. Baltimore’s Charm City Junction puts a new spin on old-timey music, carrying the torch of fast-picking bluegrass and toe-tapping Celtic music. Featuring fiddle, clawhammer banjo, the button accordion and upright bass, this quartet isn’t afraid to take roots music to new places — but always with an eye on tradition.
Annie Stokes / Charm City Junction
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
Most Popular
From Dirt to Glass
Lovingston leads the farm-to-brew movement. more
New Oyster Cult
Recipes and news from the oyster beat. more
The Memphis Beat
Tennessee's Bluff City remains restless and eager. more