Annie Stokes / Charm City Junction

Indie-folk musician Annie Stokes followed by Charm City Junction join forces for a combined evening of music, drinks, and food. Virginia native Annie Stokes brings her band and signature lilting voice, poetic lyrics, and fingerpicking guitar style to town in a concert that fuses city sounds and country soul with a rootsy and authentic feel. Baltimore’s Charm City Junction puts a new spin on old-timey music, carrying the torch of fast-picking bluegrass and toe-tapping Celtic music. Featuring fiddle, clawhammer banjo, the button accordion and upright bass, this quartet isn’t afraid to take roots music to new places — but always with an eye on tradition.