Les Yeux du Monde is pleased to present

Annie Harris Massie: New Paintings in Oil and Encaustic

17 November –31 December 2018

Opening Reception Saturday, 17 November, 4 – 6 p.m.

The final show of 2018 at Les Yeux du Monde will feature the new paintings of one of the gallery’s most admired artists, Annie Harris Massie. As this show will reveal, she is just as comfortable painting vast natural vistas or cityscapes as she is painting a close up of a riverbank or a single hydrangea wreath blown up exponentially in size. The subjects, whether animate or inanimate, are abstracted to their underlying essences, as Massie is concerned with painting the light that bathes all equally. The resulting masterful paintings in oil, and sometimes encaustic, seem dematerialized, fluctuating and incandescent.

Massie has a studio art degree from Hollins College and a Masters in Art History from Virginia Commonwealth University. Her work is in many important private and public collections including Richmond’s Federal Reserve Bank and Capital One, and her creative talents also helped fuel the company she and her brother, William McKinnon Massie, Jr., co-founded, McKinnon and Harris, which makes fine award winning original furniture designs for the landscape.

For more information, visit www.LYDM.co or call 434-973-5566.