Anne Poarch: Poetry Reading and Book Signing

From 4:00 to 5:00pm on Saturday, April 6th, author Anne Poarch is having a poetry reading and book signing for her book, “Flight.” The event will take place at Valiant Tea Co. in Richmond, VA. The street address is 6913 Lakeside Ave, Richmond VA 23228.

In this slim volume of free verse poetry, author Anne Poarch examines her own complex experience of joy, grief, loss, and maturation through the vehicle of the four seasons and the motifs of butterflies, robins, and other aspects of nature. This collection of forty-eight free verse poems invites the reader to reflect upon the intersection between the spiritual and physical and the complex love between a parent and child. Bridging an out-of-doors childhood and the death of her father at age eleven, to a motherhood in which she longs to share all of nature with her young sons, Ms. Poarch’s words will surprise you and inspire you.

For more information, email brandylanepr@gmail.com or call (804) 644-3090.