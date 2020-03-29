Anne-Marie McDermott

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601

Anne-Marie McDermott is “a pianist who balances qualities of excitement and spontaneity with clarity and elegance” (The New York Times). A consummate artist balancing a versatile career as a soloist and collaborator, McDermott performs in an array of solo recitals and music festivals, as well as concerti and chamber music performances on stages throughout the United States. She has recorded works by Prokofiev and Gershwin, as well as the highly acclaimed Bach English Suites and Partitas, named Editor’s Choice by Gramophone magazine.

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601
