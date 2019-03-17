Anne of Green Gables at the Hylton Performing Arts Center

Prince William Little Theatre presents ”Anne of Green Gables", a charming play by L.M. Montgomery and Sylvia Ashby.

Anne of Green Gables is produced by arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH.

A refreshing, contemporary telling of the classic story. Stern Marilla and her warm-hearted brother Matthew hoped to adopt a boy to work on their farm. But the orphanage sends young, befreckled Anne by mistake, and their lives will never be the same. Her warmth and wit affect everyone around her - even, eventually, the cold Marilla. We follow Anne through her rebellious years, her transformation into a young woman, and her romantic pairing with Gilbert. This play has been charming audiences around the world.

Performances are in the Gregory Family Theater at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, located on the George Mason University campus at 10960 George Mason Circle in Manassas, VA for TWO WEEKENDS ONLY on the following dates and times:

March 8, 2019 at 8:00 pm

March 9, 2019 at 8:00 pm

March 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm

March 15, 2019 at 8:00 pm

March 16, 2019 at 8:00 pm

March 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm

“Anne of Green Gables” is directed by Michelle Matthews and produced by Chrissy Mastrangelo; Stage Managed by Katherine Blondin; Assistant to the Director is Susy Moorstein; Lighting Design by Peter Ponzini; Set Design by William Taft with Technical Direction by Chris Charboneau.

This classic play features Katey Sue Ransom, Terri Ritchey, Jim Constable, Kimberli West, Emma Merriman, Laura Castillo, Becca Harney, Catherine Sinclair, Roan McLean, Brian Purtell, Jonathon Rodriguez, Nick MacFarlane, and Andrew Morin.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. For additional ticket information, please visit www.PWLT.org