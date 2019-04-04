Annandale Carnival

Annandale Carnival Grounds 4217 John Marr Drive, Virginia 22003

Enjoy midway fun for the whole family with rides for all ages from enchanting kiddie rides to exhilarating thrill rides, carnival games and a variety of fair food.

Carnival parking and admission are free. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $30 each on site or 2 wristbands for $35 online before midnight April 4.

Visit the website for ride ticket prices and coupon savings on rides and food.

Carnival hours are 5 to 10 pm Monday - Thursday, 5 to 11 pm Friday, noon to 11 pm Saturday and noon to 9 pm Sunday.

For more information, call 866-666-3247.

