Andy Parker Event

For Alison: The Murder of a Young Journalist and a Father’s Fight for Gun Safety by Andy Parker. This is the story of the Alison Parker, murdered on live television, and her father's fight to honor his daughter's life through action.
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
