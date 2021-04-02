Andy Mister Solo Exhibition: Drawn Out

Second Street Gallery is pleased to announce Drawn Out, a solo exhibition by Andy Mister on view in the Main Gallery April 2 - May 21, 2021.

Andy Mister’s work in Drawn Out explores the boundary between mechanical and manual reproduction. Using images appropriated from vintage photographs and mimicking the Xerox-aesthetic of punk zines and album covers, Mister’s drawings question how meaning is created or lost through the act of “copying.” Interested in liminal images that appear simultaneously dated and timeless, his aesthetic language draws from fragments of historical memory. Though traces of his hand and materials (ink, acrylic, pastel, carbon pencils) are visible in the work, Mister intentionally replicates the look of a coarse, mechanically printed image.

The monochromatic landscapes, interiors, portraits, protests, and concert crowds in Drawn Out purposely disrupt the connection between image and aesthetic. Mister thinks of this work as a “visual mix tape”, depicting a seemingly disparate variety of subjects that speak to contemporary society, climate change, and social injustice. The ambiguities in subject and medium allow viewers to find connections between the drawings and explore their own relationships to the source imagery.

Andy Mister (b. 1979) received a BA in English Literature and Philosophy from Loyola University of New Orleans, and an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Montana. His work has been exhibited at Hirschl & Adler Modern, New York, NY; Turn Gallery, New York, NY; Commune Gallery, Tokyo, Japan; Joshua Liner Gallery, New York, NY; Morgan Lehman Gallery, New York, NY; Geoffrey Young Gallery, Great Barrington, MA; Dieu Donné, New York, NY; and the National Arts Club, New York, NY, among others. His work has been covered in Frontrunner Magazine, Hyperallergic, and Quiet Lunch. The Cultural Society published Heroes & Villains, a book of his drawings, in the fall of 2014. He has been awarded residencies from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, New York, NY, and the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Omaha, NE. Recently, Mister’s work was included in Twenty Twenty at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Ridgefield, CT.

This exhibition is made possible in part by Presenting Partner Hirschl & Adler Modern.