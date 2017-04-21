Andre Pater: A Matter of Light Exhibition

Time: Wednesday-Sunday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Price: Adults $10; Seniors $8; Youth $8; Children Free; Members Free

The bold and vibrant compositions of contemporary sporting artist Andre Pater (Polish-American, b. 1953) are often compared to those of the great 20th-century British sporting artist Sir Alfred Munnings. Pater’s refinement in pastels in addition to the classic medium of oil solidifies his rightful place as an illustrious artist in the 21st century. Works from collections across the country will be represented in the retrospective exhibition, Andre Pater: A Matter of Light. “Go beyond the mere image, and the painting becomes a ‘matter of light,’ ” notes sporting art authority and National Sporting Library & Museum Board Member Lorian Peralta-Ramos of Pater’s work. The retrospective exhibition and accompanying catalog present an in-depth analysis of Pater’s mastery of the use of light and insightful understanding of animal anatomy and behavior.