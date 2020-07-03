Andras Bality: "Silver Lining"

Reynolds Gallery is pleased to present Silver Lining, an exhibition of new oil paintings on canvas from Richmond-based artist Andras Bality.

Juxtaposing small studies alongside fully realized paintings, Silver Lining offers viewers an intimate look into Bality’s process. Throughout this series, Bality turns to nature as a notion of lightness and hope, deepening his appreciation of Virginia and Maine’s variety of terrain, from both areas’ range of waterscapes and rolling hills. Quick, thin marks carve out a forest of trees while softer, rounded strokes create broad, green Virginia valleys. The similar blues of a clear sky and the James River are each expressed uniquely as Bality layers hues and different amounts of oil paint on the canvas. These impressionist marks and characteristic figures reflect Bality’s interest in representation and abstraction, culled from techniques of Impressionism, American landscape painting, and Contemporary Art.

Silver Lining is on view at Reynolds Gallery until August 28, 2020. The gallery is currently open with limited hours of 11amto 4pm, Tuesday through Friday or by appointment.