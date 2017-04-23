With Billboard chart-topping albums, Emmy-nominated music videos, and an extensive international touring schedule, Anderson & Roe Piano Duo has been hailed, “the most dynamic duo of this generation” (San Francisco Classical Voice). Known for their “exhilarating performances” (Gramophone), original compositions and relevant programming, Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe have revolutionized classical music and the piano duo experience for the twenty-first century. They have received wide acclaim for their recent works, including their 2012 album, When Words Fade (Steinway Label), which spent over a dozen weeks at the top of the Billboard Classical Charts; their 2014 all-Mozart album (Steinway Label); and their ambitious and explosive music film, The Rite of Spring.

Program

W.A. Mozart

arr. Busoni Duettino Concertante (based on the finale of the Piano Concerto in F Major, K. 459)

Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite No. 1 (Fantaisie-tableaux) for Two Pianos, op. 5

Astor Piazzolla

arr. Anderson & Roe Oblivion

Primavera Porteña

Libertango

Thomas Adès Concert Paraphrase on Powder Her Face

Christoph Gluck

arr. Anderson & Roe Ballet from Orphée et Eurydice

Lennon & McCartney

arr. Anderson & Roe “Let It Be” from Let It Be

