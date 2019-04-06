$10 general admission; $7 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Amy X Neuburg has been developing her unique brand of irreverently genre-crossing works for voice, live electronics, and small and large ensembles for over 30 years. One of the earliest performers to work with live digital looping, she is known for her innovative looping style using electronic percussion, as well as her four-octave vocal range and colorful lyrics. Neuburg has presented her solo “avant-cabaret” songs at such diverse venues as the Other Minds and Bang on a Can new music festivals, the

Berlin International Poetry Festival, jazz festivals in New Zealand, the Warsaw Philharmonic Hall, and colleges, rock clubs, and concert halls throughout the U.S. and abroad. Culminating her week-long residency in the Moss Arts Center’s Cube, Neuburg will present a new poetry-based work designed exclusively for the Cube’s unique spatial audio environment, as well as multi-channel reworkings of some of her solo repertoire and a gesture-controlled collaboration with Eric Lyon, associate professor of music technology and composition in Virginia Tech’s School of Performing Arts.