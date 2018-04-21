Amherst Honey Bee Festival

Amherst County High School 139 Lancer Lane, Amherst, Virginia 24521

Join us as we celebrate bees, honey, spring, fruits, berries, vegetables, farms, orchards, flowers, plants, birds, animals, gardening, butterflies, insects, nature, conservation, ecology, biology, produce, jams & jellies, canned goods, baked goods, and delicious foods. All to support education.

Info
Amherst County High School 139 Lancer Lane, Amherst, Virginia 24521
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
