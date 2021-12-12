The American Youth Harp Ensemble presents “Making Spirits Bright” annual holiday concert

The GreenSpring American Youth Harp Ensemble presents “Making Spirits Bright!” at 3:00 pm at Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23221. A favorite Richmond holiday tradition, this Grammy-considered ensemble will enthrall concert-goers with their performance of beloved holiday classics. In-person tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, $5 for children, and live-stream tickets are $10. For more information, to order in-person or live-stream tickets, call 804-837-9355 or order online at www.greenspringmusic.org.

