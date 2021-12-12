The GreenSpring American Youth Harp Ensemble presents “Making Spirits Bright!” at 3:00 pm at Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23221. A favorite Richmond holiday tradition, this Grammy-considered ensemble will enthrall concert-goers with their performance of beloved holiday classics. In-person tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, $5 for children, and live-stream tickets are $10. For more information, to order in-person or live-stream tickets, call 804-837-9355 or order online at www.greenspringmusic.org.
The American Youth Harp Ensemble presents “Making Spirits Bright” annual holiday concert
to
Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221
Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221
Concerts & Live Music
Dec 4, 2021