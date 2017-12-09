The American Youth Harp Ensemble presents, "Harp! The Herald Angels Play!", Saturday, December 9 at 2:30 pm

The American Youth Harp Ensemble presents,

“Harp! The Herald Angels Play!”

On Saturday, December 9, 2017, the American Youth Harp Ensemble with special guests, the Academy of Music’s Chamber Music Ensembles, will present, “Harp! The Herald Angels Play!” with a 2:30 pm prelude featuring the Chamber Music Ensembles and a 3:00 pm concert at Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23221. This is an event for the entire family and will feature over fifty harpists and chamber musicians, ages seven to eighteen, performing beloved holiday classics. Concert-goers are sure to be enthralled by these world-class performers who have been called "a national cultural treasure" by the U.S. Department of State's Cultural Arts Director. The American Youth Harp Ensemble’s most recent CD, Caravan: 10 Harps, 10,000 Miles was considered for a 2016 Grammy Award.

Tickets, $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for children under 8, are available online at www.americanharpensemble.com or by calling 804.837.9355.