American Youth Harp Ensemble: Harp! The Herald Angels Play!

Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221

Richmond, VA, Saturday, December 8, 3:00 pm—The GreenSpring American Youth Harp Ensemble is pleased to present “Harp! The Herald Angels Play!” at 3:00 pm at Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23221. Special guests, the Virginia Choristers, will join the harpists to perform beloved holiday classics. Concert-goers are sure to be enthralled by these world-class performers who have been called "a national cultural treasure" by the U.S. Department of State's Cultural Arts Director. The American Youth Harp Ensemble’s most recent CD, Caravan: 10 Harps, 10,000 Miles was considered for a 2016 Grammy Award. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors, children, and students. For more information or to order tickets, call 804-837-9355 or order online at www.greenspringmusic.org.

Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221 View Map
804-353-7001
