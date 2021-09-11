American Smallsword Symposium 2021

The American Smallsword Symposium is in its 6th year and exists to bring together instructors, scholars, current and prospective students, and other parties interested in the study and practice of smallsword and related subjects. Along with fostering a general interest, its goal is to bring about in the USA a recurring event along the lines of the annual Smallsword Symposium held in Edinburgh, Scotland. This event and this group will be a place where smallsword practice as a historical martial art is considered in a collegial atmosphere of exchange where multiple and diverse opinions and perspectives are welcome and valued.

