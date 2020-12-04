American Humane Pups4Patriots Virtual Brunch

Dr. Robin Ganzert, President & CEO of American Humane, will host this virtual celebration in the D.C. region of America’s two-legged and four-legged heroes. While you enjoy a delicious brunch and mimosa delivered to your home or office, you will hear first-hand from Dr. Amy McCullough, American Humane’s National Director of Military Affairs and a recent Pups4Patriots™ Veteran/Service Dog Team on their experiences with one of American Humane’s programs, Pups4Patriots™. This lifesaving program trains and pairs animals in need of forever loving homes with veterans coping with the invisible wounds of war. Pups4Patriots literally saves lives at both ends of the leash and is provided at no cost to the veterans.