American Festival Pops Orchestra: Valentine Pops

The talented musicians of the American Festival Pops Orchestra set an amorous mood for you and your loved one in a performance of romantic standards just in time for Valentine’s Day. This concert features some of the 20th century’s most popular love songs and film scores including the love theme from Titanic, "My Heart Will Go On," and music from The Twilight Saga: New Moon. Under the esteemed leadership of conductor Anthony Maiello, the most accomplished musicians in the region come together for this special evening to present an exciting and nostalgic program of romantic and memorable music.