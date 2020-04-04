The American Festival Pops Orchestra pays tribute to The Great White Way in an evening of iconic Broadway hits, memorable show tunes, and unforgettable musical theater scores. Maestro Anthony Maiello reunites with Broadway veteran and soprano Lisa Vroman, who starred on Broadway as Christine in The Phantom of the Opera, and was the first to play both Fantine and Cosette in Les Misérables, among other acclaimed opera roles. Regarded as a “musical and theatrical marvel” (The San Francisco Chronicle), Ms. Vroman is a regular guest artist with symphonies around the world including San Francisco, Cleveland, Hong Kong, the Boston Pops, and New York Pops. Don’t miss this exciting American Festival Pops program of Broadway classics featuring “one of American Musical Theater’s most beautiful voices” (Sir Cameron Mackintosh) performing the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Cole Porter, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more!
American Festival Pops Orchestra: Spotlight on Broadway
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Theater & Dance
Nov 21, 2019Dec 22, 2019
Nov 21, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more