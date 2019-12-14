Just hear those sleigh bells jinglin’ as the American Festival Pops Orchestra ushers in the season with its annual holiday concert. A beloved tradition at the Center, the uplifting evening includes treasured classics like Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride”, “A Christmas Festival,” and a rousing carol sing-a-long. Maestro Anthony Maiello leads Northern Virginia’s very own pops orchestra and special guest artists in a cherished holiday celebration.
American Festival Pops Orchestra: Songs of the Season
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
Nov 21, 2019Dec 22, 2019
Nov 21, 2019
