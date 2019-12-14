American Festival Pops Orchestra: Songs of the Season

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Just hear those sleigh bells jinglin’ as the American Festival Pops Orchestra ushers in the season with its annual holiday concert. A beloved tradition at the Center, the uplifting evening includes treasured classics like Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride”, “A Christmas Festival,” and a rousing carol sing-a-long. Maestro Anthony Maiello leads Northern Virginia’s very own pops orchestra and special guest artists in a cherished holiday celebration.

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
