American Festival Pops Orchestra: Songs of the Season

Just hear those sleigh bells jinglin’ as the American Festival Pops Orchestra ushers in the season with its annual holiday concert. A beloved tradition at the Center, the uplifting evening includes treasured classics like Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride”, “A Christmas Festival,” and a rousing carol sing-a-long. Maestro Anthony Maiello leads Northern Virginia’s very own pops orchestra and special guest artists in a cherished holiday celebration.