American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops

Celebrate the Christmas season with Northern Virginia’s very own pops orchestra in its annual family concert of cheerful carols and cherished holiday tunes. This jovial evening includes a program of sentimental favorites including selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” Leroy Anderson’s “Christmas Festival” and “Sleigh Ride,” and culminates in a rousing sing-a-long, in which the audience members get a chance to share in the experience. Under the baton of founder and artistic director Anthony Maiello, these talented musicians from the greater D.C. area perform favorites that are guaranteed to fill you and your family with holiday warmth and merriment.