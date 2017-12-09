American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops

to Google Calendar - American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops - 2017-12-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops - 2017-12-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops - 2017-12-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops - 2017-12-09 20:00:00

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Celebrate the Christmas season with Northern Virginia’s very own pops orchestra in its annual family concert of cheerful carols and cherished holiday tunes. This jovial evening includes a program of sentimental favorites including Leroy Anderson's festive "Sleigh Ride," and culminates in a rousing sing-a-long in which the audience gets a chance to share in the experience. Under the baton of founder and artistic director Anthony Maiello, these talented musicians from the greater D.C. area perform favorites that are guaranteed to fill you and your family with holiday warmth and merriment.

Info
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops - 2017-12-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops - 2017-12-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops - 2017-12-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops - 2017-12-09 20:00:00
Just Desserts Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular