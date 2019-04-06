Inspired by thee true, intertwining stories of two women during WW II, this show explores the plight of a Japanese American woman forced to leave her home and a German-Jewish immigrant haunted by the memories of those she left behind. Tickets only $20
An American Dream- Virginia Opera
Harrison Opera House 160 E. VIrginia Beach Blvd, Virginia 23510 View Map
Theater & Dance
Mar 28, 2019
