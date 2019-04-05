An American Dream- Virginia Opera

Dominion Arts Center 300 E Grace St, Virginia 23219

Inspired by the true, intertwining stories of two women during WW II, this show explores the plight of a Japanese American woman forced to leave her home and a German-Jewish immigrant haunted by the memories of those she left behind. Tickets only $20.

Info

Theater & Dance
