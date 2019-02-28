The Richmond World Affairs Council hosts its February Program:

America’s Changing Foreign Policy Debate and Syria

Join us for an informative evening lecture and connect with other engaged members of the Richmond Community to discuss important foreign affairs matters!

Our distinguished speaker, Brian Katulis, is a senior fellow at American Progress, and an expert on U.S. national security strategy and the Middle East. For more than a decade, he has advised senior U.S. policymakers on foreign policy and has provided expert testimony to key congressional committees.

Brian Katulis has extensive on-the-grounds research experience in a number of Middle Eastern countries, including Egypt, the Pal-estinian territories, Israel, and Jordan. He worked at the National Security Council and the U.S. Departments of State and Defense during President Bill Clinton’s administration. Past positions further include work with Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research, the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, Freedom House, and former Pennsylvania Gov. Robert Casey (D).

He received a master’s degree from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School for Public and International Affairs and a B.A. in history and Arab and Islamic Studies from Villanova University.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit: http://www.richmondworldaffairs.org/event/americas-changing-foreign-policy-debate/ or call 804-934-9000.