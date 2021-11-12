AMEC 2021: The Difficult Airway Course: Anesthesia, Atlanta, Georgia | Register for Anesthesiology CME Conference on eMedEvents

Grand Hyatt Atlanta In Buckhead 3300 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, Georgia, , Alaska

The Difficult Airway Course: Anesthesia is organized by Airway Management Education Center (AMEC) and will be held from Nov 12 - 14, 2021 at Atlanta, Georgia, USA. AMEC 2021 Conference is intended for anesthesia-trained healthcare providers including Anesthesiologists. Nurse Anesthetists and Anesthesiologist Assistants.

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
8008282059
