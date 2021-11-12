The Difficult Airway Course: Anesthesia is organized by Airway Management Education Center (AMEC) and will be held from Nov 12 - 14, 2021 at Atlanta, Georgia, USA. AMEC 2021 Conference is intended for anesthesia-trained healthcare providers including Anesthesiologists. Nurse Anesthetists and Anesthesiologist Assistants.
AMEC 2021: The Difficult Airway Course: Anesthesia, Atlanta, Georgia | Register for Anesthesiology CME Conference on eMedEvents
to
Grand Hyatt Atlanta In Buckhead 3300 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, Georgia, , Alaska
Grand Hyatt Atlanta In Buckhead 3300 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, Georgia, , Alaska
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
Mar 6, 2021May 21, 2021
Most Popular
The Juju Master
Richmond jazz legend James “Plunky” Branch finds his new calling. Read more
Let There Be Lights
A Henrico County company brings home excitement with lights, tech, and sound. Read more