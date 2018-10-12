Ambient Orchestra: David Bowie's "Blackstar"

Evan Ziporyn, conductor

Maya Beiser, cello

Composer and MIT professor Evan Ziporyn formed the Ambient Orchestra in the wake of David Bowie’s death to perform a tribute concert. This rendition of Bowie’s swan song album, "Blackstar"—which was released on the singer’s 69th birthday and just two days before he died—stays true to and amplifies Bowie’s themes of transformation. The program features cellist Maya Beiser, who collaborated with Ziporyn to re-imagine Bowie’s complete final album as a cello concerto. Beiser has reinvented solo cello performance in the mainstream classical arena and has performed on the world’s most prestigious stages. The Boston Globe declares, “With virtuoso chops, rock star charisma, and an appetite for pushing her instrument to the edge of avant-garde adventurousness, Maya Beiser is the post-modern diva of the cello,” while Rolling Stone calls her a “cello rock star.”