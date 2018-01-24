Why I Am- A Tribute To Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds

The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229

Why I Am (An Acoustic Tribute to Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds)

Wed, January 24, 2018

Doors: 6:00 pm / Show: 8:00 pm

$15 adv / $18 door

"The Closest I've ever been to the stage at a Dave Matthews Show"

Patrick Zampetti and Sean Johnson bring an exciting evening of acoustic tunes as played by Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds. Patrick has played Guitar/Vocals, Bass, and Drums in the Nationally Touring Dave Matthews Tribute Band. Virginia Beach native Sean Johnson nails the licks and style of playing that Tim Reynolds brings to the acoustic performances. They like to mix it up and play songs from all eras of Dave Matthews Band, ranging from 1992-2017. Radio hits and deep tracks galore! Both boys are avid guitar players and huge fans of Dave Matthews Band so they truly enjoy playing every time they get up on that stage. Coming off of a Sold Out show at Miller's in Charlottesville where Dave Matthews Band began, "Why I Am" is more excited to be out playing than ever!

The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229
8044478189
