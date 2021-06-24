"Alzheimer's: What You Can Do" Virtual Event

Join us for a special evening via Zoom to explore the topic of "Alzheimer's: What You Can Do." Learn about the proactive and preventive habits and behaviors that we can implement in our lives to improve cognition as we age. This event is a companion to the newest VPM Documentary on dementia which premieres on June 22 on VPM PBS. "There are many things you can do about dementia and Alzheimer's that are effective and available now to help change your life story going forward," explains Dr. Gayatri Devi, a neurologist featured in the film who is the guest speaker for this event. Tina R. Thomas, Senior Director of Programs and Services for the Greater Richmond and the Central and Western Virginia Chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association, will be the moderator. Free, Registration required.