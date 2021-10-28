Alton Brown is hitting the road with a new culinary variety show. Audiences can expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos, and more potentially dangerous sciencey stuff. Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if Brown calls for volunteers… think twice.
Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats
Dominion Energy Center 600 E Grace Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
Oct 7, 2021Oct 8, 2021