Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats

Dominion Energy Center 600 E Grace Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Alton Brown is hitting the road with a new culinary variety show. Audiences can expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos, and more potentially dangerous sciencey stuff. Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if Brown calls for volunteers… think twice.

Comedy, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
