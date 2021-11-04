There All Along

In recent years, there has been a greater effort to expand the way we commemorate and teach the Civil War, by including the perspective of African Americans. But is there another way to deepen our understanding of America’s past — and its present? What can we gain by taking four hundred years of Black views on and aspirations for survival, freedom, and citizenship as a lens through which to re-examine the Civil War, rather than treating Black experience as an “add-on”?

Join us for this thought-provoking conversation between Ana Edwards of the American Civil War Museum; Mary Lauderdale of the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia; Lois Leveen, a 2021 Virginia Humanities Fellow; and historian and author Elvatrice Belsches.

This program is in partnership with the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia