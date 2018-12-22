Alone for the Holidays? Join us for Christmas Dinner

Not everyone can 'go home for the holidays'. Many of us have lost our parents, many have lost our partners, many are just alone. I've always wanted to host an event for people just like me, who sometimes feel sad at this time of year because of loss and/or life circumstances.

Join me for dinner at PJ Skidoos (9908 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22030) on Saturday, December 22 at 7:30 pm. Meet others with similar stories to tell. It's just dinner. No pressure.

And, since it is the holidays, please bring a small gift (for an adult) to exchange, just for fun. The gift should be wrapped and please don't spend more than $15 on it. Get into the holiday spirit and share your joy with others while also receiving something in return.

Tickets to attend are just $5. This is to encourage attendance if you sign up. A portion of each ticket sale will go to a charity that supports homeless veterans.

Each guest will be responsible for paying for the own meal. Please join us. You are worth it! Don't be alone for the holidays!