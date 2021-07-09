Alma Thomas

to

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

“Alma W. Thomas: Everything is Beautiful” will provide a comprehensive overview of the artist’s long life (1891–1978) with approximately 100 works, including her rarely seen theatrical designs and beloved abstract paintings. The exhibition is organized around multiple themes and events like Thomas’s Washington Color School cohort, the creative communities connected to Howard University, and peers who protested museums that failed to represent artists of color.

Info

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Alma Thomas - 2021-07-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Alma Thomas - 2021-07-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Alma Thomas - 2021-07-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Alma Thomas - 2021-07-09 10:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular