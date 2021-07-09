Alma Thomas

“Alma W. Thomas: Everything is Beautiful” will provide a comprehensive overview of the artist’s long life (1891–1978) with approximately 100 works, including her rarely seen theatrical designs and beloved abstract paintings. The exhibition is organized around multiple themes and events like Thomas’s Washington Color School cohort, the creative communities connected to Howard University, and peers who protested museums that failed to represent artists of color.
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
