Allen “Big Al” Carter Celebrated During Black History Month at the Fred Schnider Gallery of Art

Kickoff Black History Month with the exclusive opening of local artist Allen “Big Al” Carter’s exhibit, “Big Al Carter: A Retrospective,” at the Fred Schnider Gallery of Art. An opening reception will be held Friday, January 25, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. with the exhibit running through March 3, 2019. This is the first exhibit in Washington, DC of Carter's artwork since his death in 2008.

The Fred Schnider Gallery of Art located at 888 N. Quincy Street, Arlington, VA will showcase its newest exhibit, “Big Al Carter: A Retrospective,” paintings and original artwork by Washington, DC native Allen “Big Al” Carter, during an opening reception on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. The exhibit—which is open to the public—will run through March 3, 2019 and feature rarely seen artwork from his daughters’ private collection. Several pieces will be available for sale. Carter's work is on permanent exhibit at the Smithsonian and Corcoran and this is the first exhibit in Washington, DC since his death in 2008. Special events to be announced.

Allen “Big Al” Carter (1947-2008), born in Washington, DC, was a multi-talented artist—painter, printmaker, sculptor, muralist—who drew inspiration from his experiences and knowledge of man’s universal problems, art history and everyday life.

"I paint poor and rich people and their relationships in this society,” said Carter in an interview with the Virginian-Pilot newspaper in 1997. "I paint the hungry, the homeless, war veterans, children, the powerful and the powerless. I depict pain, joy, contradictions, hope and despair."

As one of Washington, DC’s iconic artists, Carter has graced the pages of over 70 publications including The Washington Times, The Washington Post and The New York Times. Teaching art for more than two decades throughout Arlington County Public Schools, Carter was a true inspiration to his students. He attended Wakefield High School in Arlington, VA and continued his studies in the arts at the Columbus College of Art and Design in Columbus, OH where he received a B.F.A. in 1972 and an honorary M.F.A. in 1995.

Carter's artworks are in permanent collections at the Smithsonian and the Corcoran Gallery of Art. He held exhibits at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Anton Gallery, Alexandria Black History Museum, The Curb Center, Cameron Art Museum and Tweed Museum of Art. He created murals in Roanoke, VA, Washington, DC, Asheville, NC, Raleigh, NC, and Winston-Salem, NC. Currently, his artwork is on exhibit at Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute (Dean’s Office).

Referenced as a prolific artist, distinguished teacher and mentor to underprivileged youths, Carter's artworks were inspired from his happy and painful experiences as well as past and present social issues. He was awarded the Kansas City key to the city, distinguished Merit Award, Virginia Museum Professional Fellowship and DC Arts Commission, Artist-In-Residence. Carter’s driven purpose in life was to use his art to heal. “Art is my emotion. Art is my memories. Art is my life. I create the essence.”

About the Fred Schnider Gallery of Art: Located in Arlington’s Ballston neighborhood, the Fred Schnider Gallery of Art, which opened in Spring 2018, exhibits works from acclaimed artists around the Washington, DC area. The gallery’s exhibits strive to bring the community together to experience and be a part of the talented art culture throughout the region, including collaborations with local universities. The gallery is a part of the Fred Schnider Investment Group, a family-owned organization deeply rooted in the growth and development of Arlington, VA and its surrounding communities. More on www.fredschnider.com.