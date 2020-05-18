"All Together" Group Exhibition

Reynolds Gallery presents All Together, an ongoing group exhibition featuring works twenty-one artists. Each work on view has been selected as a visual representation of the inspiration and sense of unity which art can provide amid even the most uncertain and challenging circumstances. The gallery is now open with enhanced safety procedures and reduced hours of 11am to 4pm, Tuesday through Friday. All Together can be enjoyed in-person or online at www.reynoldsgallery.com

Featured artists include Andras Bality, Katie Barrie, Sally Bowring, Rob Carter, Andrea Donnelly, Elizabeth Gilfilen, Sue Heatley, Ron Johnson, Ray Kass, Carlton Newton, Amie Oliver, Barry Purcell, Joe Seipel, Robert Stuart, Tanja Softić, Leigh Suggs, Javier Tapia, Heide Trepanier, Sam Tudyk, Jack Wax, and Sandy Williams IV.

Visitors to the online portion of the exhibition can read a statement from each artist that reflects on the work presented and how recent periods of physical distancing have impacted their life and practice.

Twenty percent of the retail price from each work sold will benefit the CultureWorks COVID-19 Arts and Culture Relief Fund, joining a donation already committed by Reynolds Gallery. This contribution will not impact the commission of the featured artists.