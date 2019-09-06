Alison Hall | "for the white bird"

For the white bird is Alison Hall’s second solo exhibition with Reynolds Gallery and is comprised of a series of works on panel in various scales alongside three works on paper. At first glance, Alison Hall’s paintings appear monochrome, light-absorbing surfaces of deeply saturated blues and various tones of black. As viewers engage in closer inspection, hundreds of intricate graphite points emerge and disappear, hand painted hexagons accumulate in groups with subtle tonal variations, seams develop, near-mystical forms appear, and mistakes are glimpsed. In these otherwise Minimalist-leaning panels, the dark layers of oil ground hold delicate elements of gesture, with deep hued borders built from a painter’s hand that wavers between improvisational luck and profound concentration.