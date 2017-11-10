ALICIA DIETZ: VETERANS DAY WEEKEND POP-UP EXHIBITION

Quirk Gallery is hosting a pop-up exhibition of work by local artist, Alicia Dietz. This special 3-day event coincides with Veterans Day weekend and, as a military veteran herself, Alicia's work is often tied to her background as an officer in the US Army. The pieces Alicia creates (including sculpture, carving and furniture) celebrate her own journey from soldier to artist. Through her work, Alicia seeks to bring awareness to the challenges faced by those who transition from military careers to civilian life.

All of us at Quirk have been fans of Alicia's work since meeting her as an MFA candidate in Craft/Material Studies at VCU. A recent graduate of that program, Alicia now works as a full-time artist, instructor, and volunteer. This pop-up exhibition will feature new pieces---art, furniture, gifts for the home, and others---that exemplify Alicia's current practice and the dedication to her craft.

"As soldiers, we are part of something much larger than ourselves. This is my mindset when I make - that my work will grow beyond me. That it is has the possibility to reach a broader audience and engage in a larger conversation about what war does to a soldier's mind, body, and spirit. I make to act as a conduit; to give voice to those whose story I feel compelled to tell in an arena not otherwise expected. I make so that my work can serve as a catalyst; to connect to those beyond the military who are willing to engage in a conversation over difficult subject matters. I make in order to connect. To connect with the wood as I move through it with my chisel, feeling it peel back. We work in unison, the material assisting me to reveal my own layers. I make to create heirlooms of memory that will last for generations."

For ten years, Alicia proudly served as an Officer, Blackhawk helicopter test pilot, and Company Commander in the US Army. "When I left the military, I unknowingly lost a part of my identity," explains Alicia. "Craft is where I've found myself. Making provides mission, task, and purpose to overcome the daily yearning for direction that came so naturally in the Army."

Please join Alicia Dietz at Quirk Gallery Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12 to see examples of her most recent work and to find out more about pieces available for commission. This will also be an opportunity to preview some of the work Alicia will be featuring in her booth at Craft + Design the following weekend.