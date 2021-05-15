Alexandria Old Town Springtime Art Festival on May 15 - 16. Art is BACK in Old Town with safety guidelines and a beautiful location providing ample space for social distancing. Visitors to the free, outdoor event in John Carlyle Square will see thousands of handmade-in-the-USA, exquisite pieces of art from every medium. Masks are mandatory, directional traffic and social distancing will be enforced to maintain the comfort and safety of artists and guests during this intimate, artistic affair.
Alexandria Old Town Springtime Art Festival
to
John Carlyle Square 300 John Carlyle Street, Virginia 22314
May 13, 2021Jul 4, 2021
