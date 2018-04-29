Alexandria Love Your Pet Day Block Party

Alexandria Love Your Pet Day Block Party 18 Roth St, Alexandria, Virginia 22314

A fun, FREE event for the whole family celebrating the love we have for our pets! In 2017, a group of West End pet businesses worked with the Mayor and City Council to declare an annual Alexandria Love Your Pets Day, hosting a block party to commemorate this announcement. The inaugural event engaged 30+ local businesses, a dozen non-profits, and attracted over 300 attendees, featuring a variety of food trucks and children's entertainment. We are planning to have an even bigger and better event in 2018 with the support of our partners! Well-behaved pets welcomed on-leash.

18 Roth St, Alexandria, Virginia 22314
