Alexandria Love Your Pet Day Block Party

A fun, FREE event for the whole family celebrating the love we have for our pets! In 2017, a group of West End pet businesses worked with the Mayor and City Council to declare an annual Alexandria Love Your Pets Day, hosting a block party to commemorate this announcement. The inaugural event engaged 30+ local businesses, a dozen non-profits, and attracted over 300 attendees, featuring a variety of food trucks and children's entertainment. We are planning to have an even bigger and better event in 2018 with the support of our partners! Well-behaved pets welcomed on-leash.
Mar 12, 2018
