Alexandria Love Your Pet Day Block Party

A fun, FREE event for the whole family celebrating the love we have for our pets! In 2017, a group of West End pet businesses worked with the Mayor & City Council to declare an annual Alexandria Love Your Pet Day, hosting a block party to commemorate this announcement. Last years' event engaged 60+ local businesses, a dozen non-profits, and attracted over 600 attendees and their four-legged friends with a variety of food trucks and children's entertainment. We are planning to have an even bigger and better event in 2019 with the support of our partners with proceeds benefiting the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria! Well-behaved pets welcomed on-leash. Attendee parking in Bishop Ireton HS lower lot.