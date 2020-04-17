Alexandria Horticultural Society's Spring Garden Market

Kick off the gardening season and get your green on at the American Horticultural Society's Spring Garden Market. Shop for plants and garden-related supplies; view botanically themed art in the manor house; purchase food and beverages; and enjoy the springtime blossoms at River Farm. Entrance is FREE for AHS members with proof of membership, and $10 per car (cash only) for non-members.
River Farm 7931 East Boulevard Drive, Alexandria, Virginia 22308
