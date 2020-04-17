Alexandria Horticultural Society's Spring Garden Market

River Farm 7931 East Boulevard Drive, Alexandria, Virginia 22308

Kick off the gardening season and get your green on at the American Horticultural Society's Spring Garden Market. Shop for plants and garden-related supplies; view botanically themed art in the manor house; purchase food and beverages; and enjoy the springtime blossoms at River Farm. Entrance is FREE for AHS members with proof of membership, and $10 per car (cash only) for non-members.

