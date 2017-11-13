Alexander Bernstein

Sunday, November 19 / Since graduating from Shenandoah Conservatory in 2016, Alexander Bernstein has forged an impressive career as a young artist. His solo recitals have been received to great acclaim in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Romania. Bernstein has fiercely performed in many competitions, winning second prize and the RTE Lyric FM Special Prize at the 2015 Dublin International Piano Competition, third prize in the 2015 Verona International Piano Competition, third prize in the 2015 Gian Battista Viotti International Piano Competition and first prize in the 2011 Irish Freemasons Young Musician of the Year Competition.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for senior citizens and $12 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to www.conservatoryperforms.org. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours before this concert at the performance venue. All Shenandoah employees can pick up free tickets for performances at any time. Free “rush” tickets are available to SU students two hours prior to this performance