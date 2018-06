The Alarm was made in Wales, UK and by the time of 1981's debut single 'Unsafe Building', featured a daring mix of amped-up acoustic guitars, harmonica and passionate vocals that invited the venduring description “Bob Dylan meets The Clash”.

This is the sound of The Alarm that has been heard around the world ever since, with 17 Top 50 UK singles, a host of successful albums and over 5 million sales worldwide.