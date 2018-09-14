Alan Naylor "Spring and Love, Loss and Dreams"

Creative Cauldron 2018 Summer Cabaret Series

Alan Naylor returns to the Cauldron with collaborator Barbara Wilkinson for a program that harkens back to his award-winning cauldron debut in Jacques Brel. The Romantic program of Art Song and four-hand piano music centers on the drama and experience of the poet-lover. Schumann's iconic Dichterliebe will inspire you with visceral highs and lows of love and loss, but no need to brush up on your Deutsche... if English is your only language you will still leave with your heart filled and your eyes teary.

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)