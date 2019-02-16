Aladdin

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

Virginia National Ballet presents the world premiere of "Aladdin"! Choreographed by visionary Artistic Director Rafik Hegab, audiences will be enchanted as they follow Aladdin on his magical journey with Jasmine, the Genie, Jafar, and more, on his magic carpet. See world class choreography and dancing to beautiful music and gorgeous sets, costumes, and special effects. Perfect for the whole family!

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110 View Map
